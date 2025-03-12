Open Menu

DC Visits Aziz Bhatti Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Gujarat Safdar Hussain Virk visited Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital to inspect medical facilities and review patient care services.

During the visit, he toured various wards and assessed healthcare services. Medical Superintendent Dr. Ayaz Nasir briefed him on emergency services, medicine supplies, and overall patient care.

The DC directed hospital management to maintain cleanliness, enhance administrative efficiency, and ensure timely medical treatment. He also interacted with patients and their attendants, seeking feedback on healthcare services and instructing officials to address concerns promptly.

DC Virk reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to uninterrupted healthcare services, emphasizing that all necessary measures would be taken to improve patient care.

