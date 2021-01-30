UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Badami Bagh Vegetable & Fruit Market

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 02:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday visited vegetable and fruit market at Badami Bagh and suspended Chief Inspector Market over poor cleanliness arrangements in the vegetable market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday visited vegetable and fruit market at Badami Bagh and suspended Chief Inspector Market over poor cleanliness arrangements in the vegetable market.

He issued show cause notice to the chief inspector and directed him to report to Agriculture Office.

He also directed the officers of market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily use items in the markets.

The DC directed the officers concerned to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety of people from coronavirus in the vegetable and fruit market.

He inspected the attendance as well as cleanliness arrangements in the market. He also inspected various stall and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

He reviewed the bidding process and said that fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding that zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

Senior Administrative Officer Shahid Mehboob, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zoha Shakir, Information Officer Imran Maqbol, Chairman Market Committee Shahzad Cheema were also present on the occasion.

