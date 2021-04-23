UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Friday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and inspected different facilities of the hospital.

The deputy commissioner visited the Cardiac Centre, Kidney Center and Regional Blood Centre of the hospital. Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Dr Shafqat Tabassum and Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aslam Malik were also present at the occasion.

The deputy commissioner inspected Emergency Section, Angiography, Angioplasty, Oxygen Plant, Cath Lab and other sections of Cardiac Centre.

Incharge of Cardiac Centre Dr Ajwad Farogh briefed the DC about the centre. He also inspected Dialysis Centre at Kidney Center.

Later, the deputy commissioner went to Regional Blood Centre where he got briefed by Incharge Dr Uzam Chohan about the working of the blood centre.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over the health facilities being provided at the hospital.

