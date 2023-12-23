DC visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

He inspected the undergoing construction work at the Outdoor Department of the hospital. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab government is committed to providing better health facilities to people.

He said that special attention must be paid to the quality of work and the construction work must be completed on time.