Open Menu

DC Visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 06:54 PM

DC visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

He inspected the undergoing construction work at the Outdoor Department of the hospital. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab government is committed to providing better health facilities to people.

He said that special attention must be paid to the quality of work and the construction work must be completed on time.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Victoria Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

850 degrees, medals awarded among students in Isla ..

850 degrees, medals awarded among students in Islamia College University

5 minutes ago
 RPO for issuing driving licenses to maximum people

RPO for issuing driving licenses to maximum people

5 minutes ago
 New Islamia Public High School hold Annual Day Spo ..

New Islamia Public High School hold Annual Day Sports Gala

5 minutes ago
 TOOP, literary platform striving to promote artwor ..

TOOP, literary platform striving to promote artwork by connecting audience, arti ..

8 minutes ago
 DC Kohat attends Christmas function

DC Kohat attends Christmas function

8 minutes ago
 DG PHA vows to equip security system with modern l ..

DG PHA vows to equip security system with modern lines

8 minutes ago
Punjab labour secretary, LCCI SVP discuss economic ..

Punjab labour secretary, LCCI SVP discuss economic growth

8 minutes ago
 Aneeq inaugurates Qamar-un-Nisa Healthcare facilit ..

Aneeq inaugurates Qamar-un-Nisa Healthcare facility

8 minutes ago
 Rs 244m fine imposed on power pilferers in DG Khan ..

Rs 244m fine imposed on power pilferers in DG Khan division

5 minutes ago
 Several candidates file nomination papers in DI Kh ..

Several candidates file nomination papers in DI Khan

13 minutes ago
 PCB announces squad for ICC U19 Men's Cricket Worl ..

PCB announces squad for ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

5 minutes ago
 Nomination papers for specific seats in KP continu ..

Nomination papers for specific seats in KP continues

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan