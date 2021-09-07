DC visits Bahawalpur Museum, inspects development work

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday said outlook of the Bahawalpur Museum would improve after the completion of ongoing development work.

During his visit to the museum, he said all these developments would be completed on time to ensure availability of the museum for the public earliest.

The DC visited the Memorial Hall and Gallery and Front Elevation projects.

The director Bahawalpur Museum briefed the deputy commissioner about the development work.

The DC called the pictures of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Bahawalpur Gallery as the assets of the museum.

Bahawalpur Museum was playing a central role in promoting our high traditions, culture, handicrafts and arts, he added.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar was working for the promotion of culture.

The DC said that after the completion of the construction works, it would be possible to add more pieces of art and antiquities.