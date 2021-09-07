UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Bahawalpur Museum, Inspects Development Work

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC visits Bahawalpur Museum, inspects development work

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday said outlook of the Bahawalpur Museum would improve after the completion of ongoing development work.

During his visit to the museum, he said all these developments would be completed on time to ensure availability of the museum for the public earliest.

The DC visited the Memorial Hall and Gallery and Front Elevation projects.

The director Bahawalpur Museum briefed the deputy commissioner about the development work.

The DC called the pictures of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Bahawalpur Gallery as the assets of the museum.

Bahawalpur Museum was playing a central role in promoting our high traditions, culture, handicrafts and arts, he added.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar was working for the promotion of culture.

The DC said that after the completion of the construction works, it would be possible to add more pieces of art and antiquities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops fo ..

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops for Al Hudaibia Elementary Schoo ..

6 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major ..

Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major Masood Akhtar Kiani

11 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security pl ..

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security plan” for New Zealand’s tour

20 minutes ago
 Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 ..

Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 World Cup

28 minutes ago
 Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

31 minutes ago
 102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.