DC Visits Bankers Colony
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq conducted a detailed visit to Bankers Colony
to review cleanliness measures.
He ordered cleanliness arrangements in streets, roads, and residential areas.
Chief Executive
Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) Naeem Akhtar was accompanied
him.
The deputy commissioner ordered the relevant officers of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company
to ensure daily cleaning services and monitoring to further improve the city's cleaning system.
