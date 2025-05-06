DC visits Bankers Colony

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq conducted a detailed visit to Bankers Colony

to review cleanliness measures.

He ordered cleanliness arrangements in streets, roads, and residential areas.

Chief Executive

Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) Naeem Akhtar was accompanied

him.

The deputy commissioner ordered the relevant officers of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company

to ensure daily cleaning services and monitoring to further improve the city's cleaning system.