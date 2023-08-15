Open Menu

DC Visits Bari Imam Shrine To Review Security Arrangements At Urs.

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DC Visits Bari Imam Shrine to review security arrangements at Urs.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday visited shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif (Bari Imam Sarkar) to review the security arrangements during three days annual Urs.

He was accompanied by additional deputy commissioner east, officers from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

He directed to ensure arrangements to facilitate the Zaireen and fool proof security of three days activities of Urs.

The nearby Qaid-e-Azam University has been closed for three days during Urs activities due to huge influx of visitors.

Three days Urs started with the ritual of "Chaderposhi" and "Ghusul" will continue till August 17th.

On First, Mefil-e-Naat, second day Qawali Night and third day concluding ceremony will take place.

