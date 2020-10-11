UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Basic Health Units

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

DC visits basic health units

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari visited several basic health units (BHUs) here on Sunday.

He checked the medical and health facilities being provided by the Health Department at the BHUs.

The DC also checked cleanliness, attendance of doctors and paramedical staff there.

He said that the government was making hectic efforts to provided better medical and health facilities to the local people at local level.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Aslam was also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

