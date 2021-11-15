DC visits Basic health units of villages, reviews sanitation condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Basic Health Units of Village Khair Shah and Village Mureed Khan Zardari and reviewed the sanitation condition of hospitals and health facilities being given to patients.

DC also checked the attendance of hospitals and inspected preventive vaccination campaigns against Measles Rubella. He instructed in-charge of Basic Health Units to adopt all possible steps to achieve the targets of National Vaccination Campaign and no laziness would be permitted in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner further directed that they shall play due role in providing health facilities to the general public.

DC later visited Government Elementary School Mureed Khan Zardari and checked the attendance of teachers and students. He expressed anger at school administration over the low attendance of students and lack of discipline. He strictly directed the headmaster to ensure attendance of students and also maintain the discipline. DC said that all teachers shall utilize all resources to provide standard education for future builders.