UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Basti Kacholian, Lal Sohanra To Inspect Vaccination Drive

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:27 PM

DC visits Basti Kacholian, Lal Sohanra to inspect vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Basti Kacholian near Dera Bakha here today to inspect the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Basti Kacholian near Dera Bakha here today to inspect the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign.

He also reviewed the vaccination facilities.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zahid Hussain, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and DHO were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that people of age 12 years and above should be vaccinated during this door to door drive. He said that the teams of the health department should be fully co-operated and people should take advantage of this important initiative of the government. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Rural Health Center Lal Sohanra where he inspected the corona vaccination campaign "Apki Dehlez Per".

Related Topics

Saddar Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential t ..

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entr ..

15 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first a ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first against Namibia

25 minutes ago
 Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q ..

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q3 2021

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

1 hour ago
 DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, holds open court, ins ..

DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, holds open court, inspects vaccination drive

4 minutes ago
 Strategy evolved to overcome inflation: MPA

Strategy evolved to overcome inflation: MPA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.