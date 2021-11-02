DC visits Basti Kacholian, Lal Sohanra to inspect vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Basti Kacholian near Dera Bakha here today to inspect the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Basti Kacholian near Dera Bakha here today to inspect the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign.

He also reviewed the vaccination facilities.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zahid Hussain, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and DHO were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that people of age 12 years and above should be vaccinated during this door to door drive. He said that the teams of the health department should be fully co-operated and people should take advantage of this important initiative of the government. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Rural Health Center Lal Sohanra where he inspected the corona vaccination campaign "Apki Dehlez Per".