DC Visits Bazaars To Monitor Operation Against Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DC visits bazaars to monitor operation against encroachments

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Shahi Bazar, Chowk Bazar, Giri Ganj Bazar, and Machli Bazar to monitor operations against encroachments.

He said that strict action must be taken against people who continue to encroach despite continuous warnings.

He said that encroachers usurp the rights of pedestrians and emergency vehicles like ambulances.

He asked shopkeepers to remove encroachments from the fronts of their shops. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan was also present at the occasion.

