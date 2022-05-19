DC visits BBH to inspect facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Thursday paid a surprise a visit to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines and Outdoor Patient Department(OPD) in detail.

The DC interacted with the patients who arrived for treatment and directed the hospital's administration to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital.

He directed the Medical Superintendent(MS), Dr Sohail Ahmed, to give special attention to the cleanliness of wards, doctor's rooms, OPD and Laboratory.

Tahir also directed the hospital"s administration to ensure the availability of the required medicines and added to keep all the necessary machinery functional in the hospital.