DC visits Benazir Public School, inspect ongoing annual examinations

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Benaziarabad, Kanwal Nizam visited Benazir Public School Nawabshah and inspected the ongoing annual examinations of 11th and 12th classes.

DC said that Benazir Public School is catering the best education to girl students belonging to backward and rural areas, adding that district administration would extend all possible assistance to school administration in this regard.

The DC said that in order to resolve the issues of the school and to continue education for the students of this school, a letter would be written to authorities of the education department for the provision of funds.

On the occasion, Principal of the school Abdul Malik Lakhmir informed DC that more than 1800 girl students belonging to backward and rural areas are getting facilities of free education and transport here.

He said that after passing the 12th class from this school, the students are facing difficulties in further high education for which steps should be taken.

Later the DC also visited the Mother and Child Health Center, Office of District Health Officer, education and health progress at District Council High School and the ongoing interview process for grade 1 to 4 jobs at Peoples Medical College Hospital.

On the occasion, DC instructed concerned officials that interviews shall be taken purely on a merit basis from all candidates. She also instructed for arrangements of cold drinking water for candidates appearing at job interviews.

Regarding interviews with Health Department District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and for interviews of the education department, the District Education Officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahu and District Education Officer Primary Abdul Fatah Dahri informed DC in detail.