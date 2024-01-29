DC visits BFC to inspect facilities being provided to businessmen

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Monday visited the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) established at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and reviewed the facilities being provided to the businessmen.

Director General, RDA, Saif Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioner, HR and Manager BFC, Shabana Nazir, Chief Engineer RDA, Mohammad Anwar Baran, Business Facilitation Officer, Syeda Rida Sultan and other officers concerned were present on this occasion.

The DC said that the entrepreneurs would be provided with all the facilities under one roof at the Business Facilitation Centre.

The establishment of the Business Facilitation Center would help promote economic activities in the region, Hasan Waqar added.

He informed that the people wanted to start a new business in Rawalpindi would not have to visit different offices for No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The Business Facilitation Center had received 72 applications, he said adding that special desks of Municipal Corporation, RDA, Small Industries, Local Government, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Water and Sanitation Agency, Environment, Irrigation, Tourism, Home Department, Police, food Authority, Livestock and others were set up at the center to facilitate the businessmen.

The requests of the business community would be processed within the stipulated period to improve the business environment in Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema said.

Approval of the applications of the individuals for commercial and industrial constructions would be given within 30 days, he said and informed that the applications for the completion certificates were being processed in 30 days and change of land use in 45 days.

The establishment of the center had facilitated the business community, Hasan Waqar Cheema added.