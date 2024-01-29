DC Visits BFC To Inspect Facilities Being Provided To Businessmen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Monday visited the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) established at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and reviewed the facilities being provided to the businessmen.
Director General, RDA, Saif Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioner, HR and Manager BFC, Shabana Nazir, Chief Engineer RDA, Mohammad Anwar Baran, Business Facilitation Officer, Syeda Rida Sultan and other officers concerned were present on this occasion.
The DC said that the entrepreneurs would be provided with all the facilities under one roof at the Business Facilitation Centre.
The establishment of the Business Facilitation Center would help promote economic activities in the region, Hasan Waqar added.
He informed that the people wanted to start a new business in Rawalpindi would not have to visit different offices for No Objection Certificate (NOC).
The Business Facilitation Center had received 72 applications, he said adding that special desks of Municipal Corporation, RDA, Small Industries, Local Government, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Water and Sanitation Agency, Environment, Irrigation, Tourism, Home Department, Police, food Authority, Livestock and others were set up at the center to facilitate the businessmen.
The requests of the business community would be processed within the stipulated period to improve the business environment in Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema said.
Approval of the applications of the individuals for commercial and industrial constructions would be given within 30 days, he said and informed that the applications for the completion certificates were being processed in 30 days and change of land use in 45 days.
The establishment of the center had facilitated the business community, Hasan Waqar Cheema added.
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
More than eight million people registered to vote in Multan division13 minutes ago
-
Dallas Peace and Justice Center urges early release of Yasin Malik for peaceful dialogue23 minutes ago
-
PFA seals one food outlet, imposes fine23 minutes ago
-
Breastfeeding awareness drives safest way of preventing outbreak of 'Pneumonia cases': Minister33 minutes ago
-
FIA busts fake veterinary medicine racket in Lahore33 minutes ago
-
Seven family members injured in road accident in Muridke33 minutes ago
-
Weapons Banned Under Section 144 in Kohat33 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 174 emergencies last week33 minutes ago
-
Education institutions play vital role against drug addiction among students43 minutes ago
-
Cop injures in shootout52 minutes ago
-
Blue Fair offering business opportunities to women to open on Feb 1152 minutes ago
-
One dead, another Injured during clash between political party workers in Karachi53 minutes ago