DC visits BHU; inspects facilities to patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU), Deena and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients there.

He interacted with the patients and directed the officials to provide maximum facilities to them.

The DC also checked the attendance register and medicine record at the unit.

On the occasion, the unit's medical officer briefed the DC about the facilities at the BHU.