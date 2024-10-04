DC Visits BHU Kali Matti To Inspect Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kali Matti to inspect facilities.
He took rounds of the Unit's EPI room, laboratory, male and female wards, X-ray room, dental unit and hepatitis centre and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.
Sherazi also reviewed the renovation work of the unit and checked the attendance register and availability of the medicines.
The DC directed the concerned to complete the development work at the earliest.
Sherazi said the provision of the best facilities to the patients was the responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
