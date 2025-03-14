DC Visits BHU, Rawat, Inspects Health Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Friday visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU), Rawat and inspected facilities which were being provided to patients there.
The deputy commissioner checked the Attendance Register, Medicine Clinic, X-ray and other departments of the unit.
He inquired after the patients and listened to complaints about the issue of the unit.
The deputy commissioner said provision of best medical facilities to the patients was the district administration’s priority, adding the BHUs were providing medical care to patients in far flung areas.
He directed the concerned authorities to resolve issues on a priority basis that the patients were facing at the health unit.
APP/mza/378
