DC Visits BHU, Reviews Medical Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reviewed medical facilities being provided at Basic Health Units (BHUs) of Shamkay Bhattian, here on Monday.
During his surprise visit to BHU, the DC assessed healthcare services, inspected medicine records, and evaluated cleanliness standards. He directed the administration to ensure timely provision of medicines to patients and maintain well-organized daily patient records.
Emphasizing the importance of free medical care, the DC instructed the staff to treat all patients with compassion and professionalism. He reaffirmed that efforts to enhance healthcare services at BHUs are being carried out under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Meanwhile, an important meeting on the special ongoing anti-polio campaign was held under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Health and Deputy Commissioner Lahore.
During the meeting, the CEO Health provided a detailed briefing on the campaign’s activities, reporting that 27 environmental samples were collected from six different sites in Lahore.
The DC highlighted significant progress in the polio campaign during September and October of this year, noting an improvement in the polio virus situation in the city. He emphasized the need for polio field workers to ensure every child under five years of age receives polio drops, leaving no child unvaccinated. He stressed that the upcoming polio campaign should be carried out with the same dedication and success.
He reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to making Lahore a polio-free city, saying that any shortcomings identified in previous campaigns would be addressed to ensure continued success in future efforts.
The meeting was attended by the CEO Health, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, international observers, area in-charges, and other officials.
