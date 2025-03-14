DC Visits BHU, Reviews Medical Facilities
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Gujarat Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chak Sada to inspect healthcare services, availability of medicines, vaccination facilities, staff attendance, and overall cleanliness.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr. Zakir Ali Rana, briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the medical services being provided at the facility.
The Deputy Commissioner visited various sections, including the outpatient department (OPD), laboratory, vaccination center, and pharmacy, and interacted with patients and their attendants to assess the quality of services.
He directed the medical staff to ensure timely and quality treatment and to address any complaints without delay. He emphasized that basic health centers play a vital role in delivering essential healthcare to rural communities, and any negligence in service delivery would not be tolerated.
