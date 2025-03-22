DC Visits BHU, Reviews Medical Facilities
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Mund Hala to inspect the medical facilities, cleanliness, and services provided to patients.
He met doctors and medical staff to discuss the available healthcare services.
He inspected the OPD, laboratory, pharmacy, and other departments, personally inquiring from patients about their treatment and the facilities provided at the health center.
The DC directed the staff to ensure provision of quality healthcare services without any negligence and emphasized the uninterrupted supply of medicines. He also expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness arrangements and instructed further improvements where necessary. Patients and their attendants highlighted various issues, upon which the deputy commissioner issued immediate directives to the concerned officials for resolution.
