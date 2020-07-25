UrduPoint.com
DC Visits BHU To Inspect Medical Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

DC visits BHU to inspect medical facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited a basic health unit (BHU) at Chak No 214-RB to inspect the medical facilities being provided to patients.

He inspected the working condition of medical equipment, cleanliness and attendance of staff. He checked available facilities and record of polio vaccination campaigns. He ordered for providing swift health services to patients so that they dis not have any complaints.

District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed also accompanied the DC during the visit.

Earlier, DC Muhammad Ali also checked implementation of special anti-polio campaign in Himatpura and other areas.

Later a meeting was held at the DC office to review the targets of polio campaign. Presiding over meeting, the DC stressed that process of tracking children, who were absent from their homes, should be continued.

He expressed satisfaction on overall performance of the health department in special anti-polio drive and said that action would be taken against those who were negligent, and those performing well would be encouraged.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassir Nazir, Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mushtaq Supra and others were also present.

