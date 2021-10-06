DC visits BHU to inspects facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) 422-GB near Tandlianwala-Samundri bypass on Wednesday.

He visited different sections and inquired from patients about the medical facilities being provided to them.

He inspected the working condition of machinery, cleanliness arrangements, attendants of staff, and vaccination record of children.

Ali Shehzad directed the doctors to provide quality medical facilities to people and added that no compromise would be made upon negligence.