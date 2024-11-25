DC Visits BHUs
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Units of Jamal Channar, Noorpur Noranga and Khanpur Noranga.
He reviewed medical facilities, stock of medicines, and ongoing renovation work at the basic health units. He visited various departments of the BHUs. He instructed that full attention be given to patient care and treatment.
The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the ongoing renovation work at the Basic Health Center Jamal Channar. The CEO Health, Executive Engineer Buildings, and Deputy Director Development were also present at the occasion.
The DC directed that the renovation work must be completed on time and to a high standard, and that no compromise be made on the quality of developmental work. He stated that the relevant officials should ensure regular monitoring of construction work and that developmental projects should be completed within the stipulated time.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting of sugarcane purchase monitoring committee1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree to cooperate for strengthening of justice system1 minute ago
-
Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over delay in outsourcing cleanliness operation2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor terms violence against women a global issue2 minutes ago
-
4000 habitual offenders to be monitored via electronic tagging in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Mashhood stresses collective efforts to end discrimination against women12 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding women’s rights : CM32 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail36 minutes ago
-
Couple deprived of cash, phones52 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of District Reform Oversight Committee1 hour ago
-
Governor briefed on relief activities in Kurram1 hour ago
-
DG Postal Services advises officials to bring improvement1 hour ago