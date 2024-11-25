DC visits BHUs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Units of Jamal Channar, Noorpur Noranga and Khanpur Noranga.

He reviewed medical facilities, stock of medicines, and ongoing renovation work at the basic health units. He visited various departments of the BHUs. He instructed that full attention be given to patient care and treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the ongoing renovation work at the Basic Health Center Jamal Channar. The CEO Health, Executive Engineer Buildings, and Deputy Director Development were also present at the occasion.

The DC directed that the renovation work must be completed on time and to a high standard, and that no compromise be made on the quality of developmental work. He stated that the relevant officials should ensure regular monitoring of construction work and that developmental projects should be completed within the stipulated time.