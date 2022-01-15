UrduPoint.com

DC Visits BHUs, Inspects Corona Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 06:39 PM

DC visits BHUs, inspects corona vaccination

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood Saturday visited different basic health units situated on entry points of the city to inspect ongoing corona vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood Saturday visited different basic health units situated on entry points of the city to inspect ongoing corona vaccination.

Following the directives of National Command and Control Center, the Deputy Commissioner visited Lala Kalay, Nasirpur and Jhaghra villages and directed District Health Officer to suspend the health workers who were absent from their duties during vaccination campaign.

Accompanied by assistant commissioners Ehtishamul Haq and Umer Owais Kiani, the DC met with paramedic staff and listened to their problems being faced during disposal of formal obligationsHe also urged the area people to vaccinate themselves so that maximum lives be saved and corona could be prevented from spreading.

