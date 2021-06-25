UrduPoint.com
DC Visits BHUs Jaranwala

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:55 PM

DC visits BHUs Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Units (BHUs) of Tehsil Jaranwala on Friday and checked attendance of doctors and other staff in addition to availability of medicines, record of immunization of children, storage of medicines in required temperature, cleanliness and other matters in details.

He went to BHUs of Chak 200/R-B and Chak 90/R-B and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients coming for treatment in these centers. He directed the BHU incharges to ensure all possible facilities for treatment of the patients.

He said that BHUs and RHCs were of special importance in the field of treatment at grassroot level which would be further improved so that people could get prompt treatment in minor cases near their doorsteps.

Deputy Commissioner urged to ensure highest standard of cleanliness and also checked the expiry date of some medicines.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Muhammad Zubair informed that monitoring of THQ hospital, BHUs and RHCs are continued so that medical emergency services would remain alert at all time.

