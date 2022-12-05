UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Bilwal Sports Complex, Reviews Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

DC visits Bilwal Sports complex, reviews facilities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday visited Bilawal Sports Complex where he inspected ground and other sports sections.

He expressed anger over the deteriorating situation of the ground and other sports sections. The deputy commissioner strictly directed the in-charge of Sports Complex to immediately activate badminton, table tennis, squash court and gym within one week time.

He also directed to paint walls of the complex and repair other sections of the complex also. He instructed the in-charge Sport Complex to improve the sanitation condition of ground and all sports sections, adding that negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.

During the visit, Shehryar also checked the record of registered members of the complex and the shops of the complex. He said that modern activities at sports grounds would improve the health standard of players. He said that district administration would extend all possible support to improve the complex and its facilities.

On the occasion, in-charge of Bilawal Sports Complex briefed the deputy commissioner regarding various sports facilities.

Related Topics

Tennis Squash Sports Badminton Visit All Court

Recent Stories

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

53 minutes ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

1 hour ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

2 hours ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

3 hours ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.