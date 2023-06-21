UrduPoint.com

DC Visits BISP Cash Disbursement Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DC visits BISP cash disbursement centers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr Noor Muhammad Awan on Wednesday visited the cash disbursement centres of Benazir Income Support Programme set up in Hyderabad Thal and Mankeera city.

Assistant Commissioner Mankeera Shahid Dar was also present.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his anger over the local administration of BISP due to malfunctioning of devices at the centres which caused a great rush of women, and sent complaints against the administration to the higher authorities in this regard.

The DC issued orders to the management of centres that the devices should be made functional immediately and the process of payments should be continued in an orderly manner with the most transparent and fast speed so that women and children do not have to face problem in this hot weather.

Dr Noor Muhammad Awan was told by Assistant Commissioner Shahid Bashir that other arrangements including proper shade and cold water were completed at thecenters of Benazir Income Support Programme payment centers and special staffhad been appointed in this regard.

Related Topics

Weather Water Hyderabad Bhakkar Women National University

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

27 minutes ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

38 minutes ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

53 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

1 hour ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.