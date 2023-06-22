UrduPoint.com

DC Visits BISP Cash Disbursement Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 02:50 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr Noor Muhammad Awan on Wednesday visited the cash disbursement centres of Benazir Income Support Programme set up in Hyderabad Thal and Mankeera city.

Assistant Commissioner Mankeera Shahid Dar was also present.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his anger over the local administration of BISP due to malfunctioning of devices at the centres which caused a great rush of women, and sent complaints against the administration to the higher authorities in this regard.

The DC issued orders to the management of centres that the devices should be made functional immediately and the process of payments should be continued in an orderly manner with the most transparent and fast speed so that women and children do not have to face problem in this hot weather.

Dr Noor Muhammad Awan was told by Assistant Commissioner Shahid Bashir that other arrangements including proper shade and cold water were completed at thecenters of Benazir Income Support Programme payment centers and special staffhad been appointed in this regard.

