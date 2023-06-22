DC visits BISP cash disbursement centres

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Thursday visited the cash disbursement centres of Benazir Income Support Programme set up in Nara and Gambat talukas.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his anger over the local administration of BISP due to malfunctioning devices at the centres which caused a great rush of women, and sent complaints against the administration to the higher authorities in this regard.

The deputy commissioner issued orders to the management of centres that the devices should be made functional immediately and the process of payments should be continued in an orderly manner with the most transparent and fast speed so that women and children do not have to face problems in this hot weather.