DC Visits BISP Center Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 07:58 PM

DC visits BISP center Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana paid a surprise visit to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Center established at the new bus stand of the city, where he found Irfan Ali Mangi the device holder illegally deducted the money from receivers.

He ordered the police to arrest him and check out the whole district and crackdown against the profiteers.

On this occasion, he gave instructions to the officials and said that illegal deductors from the deserving women's will not be tolerated in any way.

He said that special care should be taken of the women who come here and they should not face any kind of trouble, in this regard the offender will not be forgiven and legal action will be taken against him.

