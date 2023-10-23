DC visits Boys Degree College Qasimabad, urged to improve quality of education

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi paid a surprise visit to the Government Boys Degree College Qasimabad on Monday. On this occasion, he directed the college administration to improve the cleanliness and teaching practices at the college.

He instructed the college administration to take measures to ensure the attendance of students so that future generation was not left behind in this challenging era.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad expressed dissatisfaction with the delayed arrival of teachers at the college and warned them to rectify their behaviour, otherwise strict action will be taken against those who do not comply.

He conducted a detailed inspection of various parts of the college and directed Assistant Director P&D Dr. Hina to prepare a comprehensive report on the necessary maintenance of the college.

Assistant Director P&D Dr. Hina and other relevant officials were present on the occasion.