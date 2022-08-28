DC visits breach site, reviews embankment work

SANGHAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Nisar Ahmed Memon on Sunday visited breach site at 11 pali sam nullah area and reviewed ongoing work of protective embankment.

A large number of media men and citizens were also present on the occasion.

Later, talking to media, DC said that Sanghar has no threat of flood and protective embankments have been strengthened on NawabShah and Sinjhoro road.

He further said that the district administration and irrigation department jointly carried out embankment work which would be expedited at earliest.