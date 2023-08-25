DC visits building of Home Economics College, directs to finish construction on time

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the under-construction building of Government Home Economics College Bahawalpur and directed to complete the construction work in the admin block, including doors, windows, and paint within three days.

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary of Higher education Muhammad Hasan Lali, Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Director of Colleges Professor Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim, and Executive Engineer Buildings Arshad Nadeem were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the ongoing development works in the college should be completed on time and the timely start of classes should also be ensured. He inspected various departments of Home Economics College.

While inspecting the plantation in the college, he said shady plants should be planted in the institution so that the environment can be lush green.