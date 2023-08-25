Open Menu

DC Visits Building Of Home Economics College, Directs To Finish Construction On Time

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DC visits building of Home Economics College, directs to finish construction on time

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the under-construction building of Government Home Economics College Bahawalpur and directed to complete the construction work in the admin block, including doors, windows, and paint within three days.

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary of Higher education Muhammad Hasan Lali, Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Director of Colleges Professor Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim, and Executive Engineer Buildings Arshad Nadeem were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the ongoing development works in the college should be completed on time and the timely start of classes should also be ensured. He inspected various departments of Home Economics College.

While inspecting the plantation in the college, he said shady plants should be planted in the institution so that the environment can be lush green.

Related Topics

Education Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

IHC criticizes trial verdict in Imran Khan's Thosh ..

IHC criticizes trial verdict in Imran Khan's Thoshakhana appeal case

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan has not made any formal request to join B ..

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS: FO

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

6 hours ago
ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

6 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan