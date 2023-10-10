Open Menu

DC Visits Bus Stand

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 06:29 PM

DC visits bus stand

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inspected the general bus stand on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inspected the general bus stand on Tuesday.

He inspected the waiting lounge, drinking water, washrooms, tuck shops and food items.

He also inquired from passengers about fares charged from them and warned for strict action on overcharging.

He also went to the park in the stand, panagah, and checked the quality of food and other facilities.

The DC also visited Sargodha Road and issued directions for cleanliness on both sides of the road.

Related Topics

Water Road Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Establishing UAE Drug Corporation will support cou ..

Establishing UAE Drug Corporation will support country&#039;s leadership, compet ..

4 minutes ago
 EU, Gulf states urge 'sustained financial support' ..

EU, Gulf states urge 'sustained financial support' for Palestinians

6 minutes ago
 Mondelez Pakistan bags “Best Place to Work” A ..

Mondelez Pakistan bags “Best Place to Work” Award

6 minutes ago
 First snowfall advent of winter in Hazara division

First snowfall advent of winter in Hazara division

6 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to accused in 27-year old Mohsin N ..

ATC grants bail to accused in 27-year old Mohsin Naqvi murder case

3 minutes ago
 Man arrested for killing his pregnant wife

Man arrested for killing his pregnant wife

3 minutes ago
Pakistan’s future in just energy transition, str ..

Pakistan’s future in just energy transition, strategic position at global nego ..

3 minutes ago
 Rs.328.3 million fine imposed on 2,633 electricity ..

Rs.328.3 million fine imposed on 2,633 electricity thieves: FESCO

3 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings

3 minutes ago
 PML-N suspends Lahore rallies for Nawaz Sharif's r ..

PML-N suspends Lahore rallies for Nawaz Sharif's return

19 minutes ago
 SEC reviews Sharjah’s proposal for UAE National ..

SEC reviews Sharjah’s proposal for UAE National Day celebrations

19 minutes ago
 France to organise 2nd edition of “Choose France ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan