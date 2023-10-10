DC Visits Bus Stand
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 06:29 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inspected the general bus stand on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inspected the general bus stand on Tuesday.
He inspected the waiting lounge, drinking water, washrooms, tuck shops and food items.
He also inquired from passengers about fares charged from them and warned for strict action on overcharging.
He also went to the park in the stand, panagah, and checked the quality of food and other facilities.
The DC also visited Sargodha Road and issued directions for cleanliness on both sides of the road.