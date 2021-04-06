UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Bus Stand To Check Implementation Of Anti-corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Tuesday visited General Bus Stand to check the implementation of anti-corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Tuesday visited General Bus Stand to check the implementation of anti-corona SOPs.

He directed the administration of bus stand to check every bus before departure to ensure use of face masks by every passenger.

He went inside some buses and disembarked those passengers who did not wear face masks.

He appealed to the citizens for implementing precautionary measures because the third wave of coronavirus is most dangerous.

More Stories From Pakistan

