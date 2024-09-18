Open Menu

DC Visits Bus Stand To Ensure Reduction In Fares

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DC visits bus stand to ensure reduction in fares

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa said on Wednesday that in accordance with the directives of the Punjab chief minister, it is essential to ensure that the benefits of recent reduction in petrol prices reaches the public and that a significant decrease in fares is implemented without delay.

He issued these instructions during a surprise visit to the General Bus Stand in Bahawalpur. The DC reviewed the implementation of the new fare schedule at the bus terminal. He warned that strict action would be taken against transporters who would not display the new travel fare list or charge excessive fares, under a zero-tolerance policy.

Additionally, the deputy commissioner visited various routes to meet with passengers and inquire about the reduction in travel fares.

