DC Visits Bus Stand To Monitor Anti-polio Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the General Bus Stand along with Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Saqib Munir to inspect the ongoing polio eradication campaign.
The visit focused on reviewing the performance of the transit vaccination teams deployed at key public points. During the visit, the deputy commissioner administered polio drops to children under five year traveling with their families, highlighting the importance of the campaign.
He emphasized that coordinated efforts at all levels are crucial to eradicating polio from the region. He added that the presence of teams at bus stands, railway stations, and entry/exit points is vital to ensure no child is missed.
The DC also reviewed team attendance, vaccine stock, and record maintenance on-site, commending the dedication and hard work of the staff. CEO Health Dr. Saqib Munir briefed that special teams have been deployed across all transit points in the district, and monitoring systems have been enhanced to improve campaign effectiveness.
The deputy commissioner urged parents and the public to fully cooperate with polio teams and ensure that every child under five receives the vaccine, contributing to a polio-free Gujrat and Pakistan.
