DC Visits Bus Stands, Wagons Stands To Monitor Anti-polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:00 PM

DC visits bus stands, wagons stands to monitor anti-polio drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The anti-polio drive was undergoing successfully here. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited bus stands and wagons stands of the city to inspect the performance of tansit teams.

He asked polio workers to perform their duties with national zeal.

DC said that no negligence will be tolerated in performing of duties.

Focal Person Polio Drive Dr Zakir Ali briefed the Deputy Commissioner that 144 transit teams were busy in administering anti-polio vaccines to children at bus stands, wagon stands, railway station and toll plazas. He further told that 50 polio teams were active in Bahawlapur city.

More Stories From Pakistan

