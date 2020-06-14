UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Bus Terminal To Check Anti-corona SOPs Implementation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

DC visits bus terminal to check anti-corona SOPs implementation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the local bus terminal to check implementation of anti-corona SOPs.

He also inspected the buses leaving for different cities. He said that no passenger should board a bus without facemask.

He called for further consolidation of anti-corona arrangements at public transport stands and asked the assistant commissioners and secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to check the public transport time and again.

The DC appealed to people to stay at their homes so that they could remain safe from coronavirus.

AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and army officers were also present.

