Open Menu

DC Visits BVH, Inspects Revamping Work

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC visits BVH, inspects revamping work

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He inspected the ongoing revamping work in the Ear, Nose, and Throat (E.N.T.) ward.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all the revamping should be completed soon with high quality.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also inspected the under-construction building of Medical Ward II and Surgical Ward II of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He said that the development work should be completed on time with high quality. He asked the concerned officers to regularly monitor the development work on the site.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, and Executive Engineer Buildings Department Muhammad Ijaz were also present.

Related Topics

Visit Victoria SITE All

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

2 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

4 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

4 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

4 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

17 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

17 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan