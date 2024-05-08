DC Visits BVH, Inspects Revamping Work
Published May 08, 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He inspected the ongoing revamping work in the Ear, Nose, and Throat (E.N.T.) ward.
The Deputy Commissioner said that all the revamping should be completed soon with high quality.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also inspected the under-construction building of Medical Ward II and Surgical Ward II of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He said that the development work should be completed on time with high quality. He asked the concerned officers to regularly monitor the development work on the site.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, and Executive Engineer Buildings Department Muhammad Ijaz were also present.
