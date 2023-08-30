Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa Wednesday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and inspected the emergency department

He checked the medical ward, surgical ward, intensive care ward, dengue counter, and Congo counter of the emergency department.

The DC talked to the patients under treatment and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent BVH, Dr. Amir Bukhari and Dr. Farrukh Zaidi were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed to provide best possible treatment facilities the to patients and asked the doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties with dedication.

He also visited the Kidney Center and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients in the ward.

The DC said that the repairing work of air conditioners in the hospital should be done on time to make them functional.

He expressed satisfaction regarding cleanliness in the hospital.

