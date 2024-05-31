Open Menu

DC Visits BVH, Inspects Treatment Facilities

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Friday and inspected various departments including the outpatient department, orthopedic ward, and pediatric ward.

The Deputy Commissioner inquired after the patients and reviewed treatment facilities.

He also inspected the medical facilities and care provided to children being treated in the pediatric ward.

The DC instructed the doctors and paramedical staff to pay special attention to the treatment and care of children under treatment.

He also inspected the cleanliness system in the hospital and the functionality of the air conditioners installed in the wards.

Related Topics

Victoria Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional glob ..

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination amon ..

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

2 hours ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

3 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

9 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

18 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

18 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

18 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan