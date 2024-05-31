DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Friday and inspected various departments including the outpatient department, orthopedic ward, and pediatric ward.

The Deputy Commissioner inquired after the patients and reviewed treatment facilities.

He also inspected the medical facilities and care provided to children being treated in the pediatric ward.

The DC instructed the doctors and paramedical staff to pay special attention to the treatment and care of children under treatment.

He also inspected the cleanliness system in the hospital and the functionality of the air conditioners installed in the wards.