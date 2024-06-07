DC Visits BVH, Inspects Treatment Facilities For Children
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He inspected the hospital's pediatric ward, reviewing the medical facilities and care provided to children under treatment.
He also reviewed the measures taken to protect children against measles and prevent the disease. He emphasized that the Punjab Chief Minister's vision is to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people. He urged the doctors and paramedical staff to play their key role in providing medical services to the public.
