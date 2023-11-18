Open Menu

DC Visits BVH, Sir Sadiq Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

DC visits BVH, Sir Sadiq Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

He reviewed the ongoing construction work in the outdoor department.

On this occasion, CEO of Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Aamir Bukhari, Executive Engineer Buildings Arshad Nadeem, and other concerned officers were present.

The DC went to various departments of the outdoor department.

He reviewed the construction and renovation works and directed that the construction works should be completed on time.

He said that no compromise will be made on the quality of development works.

MS Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Executive Engineer Buildings briefed the DC about the ongoing development and renovation work at Outdoor of BVH.

The DC also visited Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur. On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Chauhan was also present with him.

The Deputy Commissioner met the patients under treatment and inquired about the medical facilities available to them, adding he directed that the doctors and paramedical staff should perform their services with full dedication.

He reviewed the sanitation arrangements in the hospital.

