DC visits BVH to inspect development work

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial here on Wednesday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) to inspect the pace of on-going development work. Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar and Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aslam Malik were also present at the occasion.

The deputy commissioner directed timely completion of the development work.

He said that no compromise could be made on the quality of the work.

THe DC was briefed that emergency department of the hospital was being extended and with the new extension, 25 beds would be added to the ward besides waiting area and new toilets.