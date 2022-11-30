DC visits BVH to inspect polio drive arrangements

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich visited the anti-polio counter set up in the outdoor section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital today.

He reviewed the arrangements for administering of polio vaccines given to children up to five years of age.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Amir Bukhari and concerned officers of the health department and paramedical staff were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that not even a single child should be left during this campaign. He said that the members of the polio teams should perform their duties effectively. As many as 799,000 children would be given the polio vaccine by going door to door and the children who were left would be given the polio vaccine on the December1 to December2 as part of a catch-up activity.

