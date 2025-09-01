DC visits camps in Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has said that all available resources were being mobilized

to facilitate the flood victims.

The district administration is ensuring food for flood-hit people and other necessities in addition

to arranging fodder and medicine for their animals at the relief camps.

He expressed these views during his visit to the flood hit areas on 6th consecutive day in tehsil Tandlianwala

on Monday.

He also inspected the working of the mobile hospital “Clinic of Wheels” in the area and instructed the officers to stay in touch with the flood-hit families.

The deputy commissioner went to Marri Pattan and Sheraza Pattn, observed water level in the river and said that the government was standing with flood-hit affectees at this difficult time.