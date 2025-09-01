Open Menu

DC Visits Camps In Tandlianwala

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DC visits camps in Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has said that all available resources were being mobilized

to facilitate the flood victims.

The district administration is ensuring food for flood-hit people and other necessities in addition

to arranging fodder and medicine for their animals at the relief camps.

He expressed these views during his visit to the flood hit areas on 6th consecutive day in tehsil Tandlianwala

on Monday.

He also inspected the working of the mobile hospital “Clinic of Wheels” in the area and instructed the officers to stay in touch with the flood-hit families.

The deputy commissioner went to Marri Pattan and Sheraza Pattn, observed water level in the river and said that the government was standing with flood-hit affectees at this difficult time.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

17 minutes ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

32 minutes ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

46 minutes ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

50 minutes ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

51 minutes ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

4 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

4 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

5 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan