DC Visits Cash Disbursement Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:07 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Aid disbursement of Rs12,000 to each deserving family in the wake of critical situation emerged out through COVID-19 outbreak, started through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme (ECP) was entered in 21st day here on Tuesday.

DC Amir Khatak visited Ehsaas Kafalat Centres set up in rural tehsils of the district namely Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala to review money distribution process being continued as per requisite SOPs.

Local MNA Rana Qasim Noon was also accompanying the district officials on the occasion.

DC said that a big chunk of money over Rs1,460,000,000 was distributed among 119, 460 deserving families of the district till date.

He said the Multan district stood top across Punjab in connection with receiving financial assistance being disbursed through ECP.

He congratulated additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners for making 'effective arrangements' to meet the desired objectives.

AC Shujab Mubeen Ahsan and AC Jalapur Pirwala Ghualm Sarwar briefed the deputy commissioner about smooth operation of ECP. DC met with visiting people and asked about the process of easy getting the aid money from the delivery points.

