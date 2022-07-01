DC visits cattle market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf Friday visited Model Cattle Market Niamuana at Sammundri Road and checked necessary arrangements. He visited various sections of the market and directed the management to take special measures to protect the market visitors including sellers and buyers from harsh weather and ensure entry of all visitors with face-masks.

He checked the cattle-heads and health desks and directed the Livestock Department to take necessary action against lumpy skin disease.

The DC said that animals suffering from lumpy skin disease would not be allowed to enter the district and for the purpose, check-posts had already been established at all entry and exit points of the district. Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, AC Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool and others were also present.