DC Visits Cattle Market, Met Sellers & Buyers
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Friday visited Sukkur cattle markets and checked all necessary arrangements made for animals, sellers and buyers
He met with traders of the sacrificial animals and buyers and directed the livestock staff to make arrangements for the safety of animals from the Congo virus.
He strictly directed for cleanliness of the markets, sheds and washrooms and allocation of waiting areas for the visitors.
He also directed for ensuring clean drinking water, setting up ramps, first aid facility, dispensary, parking, information boards, complaint cells and emergency phone numbers.
He directed the livestock doctors to ensure their presence in the markets round the clock.
